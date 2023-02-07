In pics | Ohio derailment leaves toxic trail of chemical spillage, drone footage shows
Nearly 2,000 residents of eastern Ohio remained under evacuation orders as railroad crews drained and burned off a toxic chemical from five tanker cars of a freight train that derailed in a fiery wreck three days earlier, officials said.
The venting of pressurized vinyl chloride, a highly flammable and cancer-causing gas, began with a single explosion, as was anticipated, followed by a steady incineration of the remaining cargo, said Sandy Mackey, a spokesperson for the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.
Drone footage shows scale of Ohio train tragedy
Drone footage shows the freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, U.S., February 6, 2023 in this screengrab obtained from a handout video released by the NTSB
(Photograph:Reuters)
Drone footage shows toxic chemical fumes from derailed freights
In this screengrab from a drone footage, toxic chemical fumes can be seen surrounding the area of impact of the derailment.
(Photograph:Reuters)
The Ohio derailment polluted surrounding water bodies due to toxic spillage of chemicals
An environmental company is removing dead fish downstream from the site of the train derailment that forced people to be evacuated from their homes in East Palestine, Ohio, United States.
(Photograph:Reuters)
The Ohio derailment forced mass evacuation in state's East Palestine area
People enter to an assistance centre, following a train derailment that forced people to evacuate from their homes, in New Waterford, Ohio, United States.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Black plumes surround East Palestine neighbourhood in Ohio.
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of the controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk and Southern trains.