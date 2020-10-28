Citizens launch anti-Lukashenko strike, 500 riot-related cases initiated in Belarus

After workers and students across Belarus have launched strikes in a show of defiance at the regime of Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarus president said his opponents had ‘crossed a red line’.

Twelve weeks after a disputed presidential election, the crisis in the former Soviet republic entered a new phase.

According to reports, President Lukashenko's government in Belarus has put opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on its "wanted list".

Tsikhanouskaya had fled to Lithuania after the disputed August 9 elections which were claimed by Lukashenko. Tsikhanouskaya was later seen in Berlin where she met Chancellor Merkel while calling for Lukashenko's removal.

Meanwhile, over 500 criminal cases have been opened in Belarus over riots and participation of Belarusian citizens in them, Andrey Serbun, deputy head of the Belarusian Prosecutor General`s Office`s department for overseeing the implementation of legislation by the Investigative Committee, said.

"In the past few months, we have seen an increase in the number of criminal cases related to the organization of mass riots and active participation in them. More than 500 such criminal cases have already been initiated," Serbun told the Belarus-1 TV channel.

According to him, the overwhelming majority of these criminal cases are related to the events in Minsk.

"Each offender will be identified, their actions will be given an appropriate legal assessment," Serbun said.

After the presidential elections held in Belarus on August 9, 2020, won, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC), for the sixth time by Alexander Lukashenko with 80.1 percent of the vote, mass opposition protests began in the country.

When dispersing the rallies, law enforcement officers used tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets against protesters who disagreed with voting results.

Protests continue to this day, the largest - on weekends. In addition, events are held by supporters of President Lukashenko, whose inauguration took place on September 23. Law enforcement agencies say protests radicalised in Belarus.



(With inputs from agencies)