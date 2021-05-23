'Chubby dictator': Bolsonaro fined for flouting covid restrictions

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has been fined for not adhering to the coronavirus regulations imposed by the health officials of the country.

The fine came as the President participated in a mega motorcade rally along Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro.

Bolsonaro was spotted participating in the motorcade dressed in a black jacket and helmet. However, face mask and social distancing were missing from the rally.

His rally came as the country has been under strict orders of not hosting gatherings of more than 100 people and face masks are a compulsion for everyone stepping outside.

Watch |

The case has been filed against the country’s President “for the promotion in Maranhao of gatherings with no sanitary safeguards. The law applies to everyone,” Flavio Dino, governor and member of Communist Party of Brazil said, describing Bolsonaro as a “chubby dictator”.

Bolsonaro has been given a period of 15 days to respond to appeal, following which a fine amount will be decided by the court.