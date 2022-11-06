Chinese woman on train wraps herself in plastic bag to eat banana, amuses netizens

The zero-Covid policy implemented by China has caused serious trouble in the ordinary day-to-day lives of Chinese citizens. However, it seems the citizens have moulded themselves according to the draconian policies and found clever ways to circumvent certain rules.

Reportedly, a woman was recently caught on camera travelling in a subway train in China's Hubei province for her rather offbeat dress code. The woman sitting on the seat wrapped herself in a big plastic bag before eating a banana she had brought with her.

According to local media reports, the antics of the woman caught the eye of a fellow passenger, surnamed Wang. He recorded the video out of amusement to see what the lady was up to.

Much like the netizens who saw the video, Wang was also shocked by the intricate attire of the lady.

“There are sporadic coronavirus outbreaks across Wuhan, but in my opinion, it is a bit extreme for this woman to protect herself like this,” Wang was quoted as saying by a local publication.

“While it is not ideal to eat inside subway trains. She isolated herself from other people by wrapping herself in a plastic bag,” he added.

Notably, eating on subway trains is prohibited in China. However, the woman used a clever loophole to find her way and dodge the country's stringent Covid rules

China, where the coronavirus was discovered in 2019, is among the last places still adhering to "Zero Covid", putting millions of people in soft or hard quarantine, depending on the extent of cases.

While most countries have opened up, China has doubled down on its policy. At the 20th CPC Congress last month, President Xi Jinping heaped praise on his policy and said there would be no immediate loosening of the policy.

