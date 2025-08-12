The confrontation in the South China Sea between vessels of two countries specially China and the Philippines, is not new. However, an incident on Monday (Aug 12) not only made headlines but also went viral because this time, two Chinese maritime vessels crashed into each other. While pursuing a Philippine Coast Guard ship near the contested Scarborough Shoal, a Chinese Navy warship collided with its coast guard vessel, with the incident being caught on camera. Later, the video footage was also released by the Philippines.

What was the incident?

The footage, shared by Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela, captured China Coast Guard vessel aggressively trailing the Philippine patrol ship BRP Suluan. The incident occurred approximately 11 nautical miles east of Scarborough Shoal, with the Chinese vessel using water cannons in an apparent attempt to deter the Philippine ship. As the chase intensified, the Chinese cutter collided with a larger Chinese Navy destroyer that unexpectedly crossed its path between the two vessels. The video, recorded from aboard the Suluan, showed substantial damage to both Chinese ships. According to Tarriela, the Chinese Coast Guard vessel had executed a "risky manoeuvre" that directly caused the collision. He reported that the cutter’s forecastle was heavily damaged, rendering it unseaworthy.

"The (China Coast Guard vessel) CCG 3104, which was chasing the (Filipino coast guard vessel) BRP Suluan at high speed, performed a risky manoeuvre from the (Philippine) vessel's starboard quarter, leading to the impact with the PLA (People's Liberation Army) Navy warship," Philippine Coast Guard said in a statement.

China-Philippines conflict

Following the crash, the Philippine Coast Guard said that they offered immediate assistance, including medical aid. They said that several Chinese crew members were visible on the cutter’s bow just before the impact; the number of injuries remains unknown. Meanwhile, Gan Yu, a Chinese coast guard spokesperson, confirmed the confrontation with the Philippines patrol boat, AFP reported, but did not mention the collision. However, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not address the incident during its Monday press briefing but instead accused Manila of infringing on China’s sovereignty and using South China Sea waters.

The Philippines, in its statement, said that it consistently calls on China to adhere to international maritime regulations designed to prevent such collisions. He stressed the importance of professionalism in maritime enforcement, warning that reckless behaviour at sea could have serious consequences. He also extended sympathies to any Chinese personnel who may have been injured. The Philippine Department of National Defence later condemned the incident, describing it as “atrocious and inane behaviour” by China. Beijing has not yet issued an official response to the collision.

Conflict over the South China Sea