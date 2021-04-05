Chinese vessels in South China Sea could ignite 'unwanted hostilities': Philippines

Amid tensions over the South China Sea, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's aides on Monday lashed out at China asserting that the presence of Chinese vessels in the disputed reef could ignite "unwanted hostilities".

Watch:

Duterte's lawyer Salvador Panelo said that "China's present territorial incursions is producing an unwelcome stain in their bond and may trigger unwanted hostilities that both countries would rather not pursue," adding, "the matter of territorial dispute has to be resolved in the diplomatic negotiating table or by the dictates of international law."

"We can negotiate on matters of mutual concern and benefit, but make no mistake about it - our sovereignty is non-negotiable," Panelo asserted.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana had earlier accused China of planning to occupy more "features" in the disputed waters.

The Philippine foreign ministry said it would send a complaint "every day" on China's delay in pulling out the vessels. The ministry said China "blatantly infringed" on Philippine jurisdiction.

Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque said the country will not "give up even a single inch" of its "national territory or our exclusive economic zone (EEZ)."

The disputed South China Sea has many competing claims with Vietnam, China, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei in dispute with China.

Panelo added that the Philippines will not be blinded by China's humanitarian gestures reffing to the coronavirus vaccines.

"We will not be blinded however by any act done by it in violation of international law and in derogation of our sovereign rights," Panelo said while adding that the Philippines appreciated the "humanitarian gesture" of China's intention to send the vaccine amid the pandemic.

China has reportedly invoked the so-called nine-dash line to justify its alleged rights over the South China Sea islands, however, it has largely ignored the international tribunal's 2016 decision that declared its assertion being without basis.