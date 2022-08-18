Chinese teacher fired for her cat’s appearance during online class, awarded with $6,000 as compensation

An art teacher in China won 40,000 yuan ($6,000) in an unfair dismissal case over her cat’s appearance during her online class. The incident took place in June when during her online class, Luo’s beloved cat repeatedly leaped into the camera’s view throughout the lesson.

The teacher, Luo, was fired by the education tech company in charge of the online classes because of the feline’s erratic appearances on the screen. However, according to the tech company, Luo participated in non-teaching activities during the class and was also 10 minutes late to the class, Guangzhou Daily reported.

Later, Luo challenged the arbitration ruling. The company, however, refused to accept the order and even refused to pay the teacher’s compensation for unjust dismissal, as per media reports.

Judge Liao Yajing of the Guangzhou Tianhe People’s Court, hearing the case, said that if companies require their employees to work from home, they shouldn’t expect them to work as if they are working in an office. She further stated, "The employer's rules should not only comply with the laws but should also be fair and reasonable," BBC reported.

In the midst of lockdowns and schools being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, online classes became a necessity.

However, authorities in Shanghai announced that the city is planning to reopen schools on September 1 with regular Covid tests for teachers and students. The city had all its schools closed by mid-March. With the announcement that schools would resume, many people are worried about the coronavirus that still persists as China sticks to its dynamic zero policy.

