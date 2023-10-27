Chinese 'research' ship Shi Yan 6 to remain at Colombo port till Oct 28 amid India, US concerns

Over a year after a Chinese ship docked at Sri Lanka port, another one dubbed a "geophysical scientific research vessel Shi Yan 6", arrived in the South Asian country on Wednesday (Oct 26), media reports said adding that the ship will remain there till October 28. The so-called scientific vessel, often labeled as a "dual-use spy ship," reportedly docked at the Colombo port amid concerns flagged by Indian and US authorities.

In an earlier article, WION explained how China's "scientific" ships can pave the way to Chinese submarine deployment near India.

This is the second time China's "research" vessel has arrived in Sri Lanka. Chinese white elephant projects, like Sri Lanka's leased out Hambantota port to Beijing, reportedly pushed the country into an economic collapse last year and triggered massive protests. About 10 per cent of Sri Lanka’s loans are from China.

The last ship arrived in Sri Lanka in August last year. Earlier, China’s Yuan Wang 5 sailed into Hambantota.

Concerns by India, US

Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar earlier expressed concerns over China's growing naval presence in the Indian Ocean.

In September, Jaishankar at an event said, "Last 20 -25 years, there has been a steady increase in the Chinese naval presence and activity in the Indian Ocean, but there has been a very sharp increase in the size of Chinese naval. When you have a very much bigger navy, that navy is going to be visible in terms of its deployment somewhere.”

Even US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland while meeting Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session flagged concerns over Shi Yan 6.

China is already infamous for its alleged spying activities overseas. Shi Yan 6 was given permission to dock at Colombo port for replenishment purposes till October 28.

"Shi Yan 6 was given permission to enter the (Colombo) port for replenishment," the Sri Lankan foreign ministry spokesperson Kapila Fonseka reportedly said.

"Shi Yan 6 was given permission to enter the (Colombo) port for replenishment," the Sri Lankan foreign ministry spokesperson Kapila Fonseka reportedly said.

Originally, the Chinese vessel was supposed to conduct its research along with Sri Lankan state institutions, however, this permission was not granted. "The particular permission is very clear," Fonseka said.