Chinese President Xi meets EU chief Charles Michel, says China hopes for fair and transparent ties

In his in-person meeting with the president of the European Council Charles Michel, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to strengthen strategic communication and coordination with the European Union, Reuters reported.

During his meeting with Michel in the Chinese capital's Great Hall of the People, Xi expressed his desire for "EU institutions and member states will establish an objective and correct perception of China", the official broadcaster CCTV reported.

Chinese President Xi told Michel that China will remain open to European companies and hopes that the EU would eliminate its interference to provide a fair and transparent business environment for Chinese companies.

According to Xi, China and European Union should strengthen their macroeconomic policy coordination jointly and will ensure safety and stability of industrial supply chains.

Michel decided to visit Beijing despite increasingly violent and outrageous protests in different parts of China against the Covid lockdowns. The meet was centred on Michel's plan to make Xi use his influence over Moscow to oppose its invasion of Ukraine. He also sought to discuss business ties with EU capitals and urged Western allies to maintain allies with China.

An EU official said that he received an invitation from the Chinese President.

During his one-day visit, the EU chief Michel will also be meeting Premier Li Keqiang and Li Zhanshu, the chairman of the National People's Congress standing committee.

(With inputs from agencies)