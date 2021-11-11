Chinese President Xi Jinping's authority boosted by Communist Party's rare resolution

Chinese President Xi Jinping's authority has been amplified by a rare resolution passed by the Communist Party in its plenary session.

Xi, the uncontested leader of the world's most populous nation, has been heading a pivotal plenary of the ruling party's top figures since Monday in the Chinese capital.

The resolution on the party's "achievements and historical experiences" since its founding 100 years ago was passed at the end of a four-day, closed-door meeting of more than 300 top leaders on its Central Committee, state media reported.

It puts Xi on the same pedestal as Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, two previous leaders who cemented their position as pre-eminent leaders with the only other two such resolutions passed, in 1945 and 1981 respectively.

Also read | Asia-Pacific region should not return to Cold War tensions: Xi Jinping

The lengthy report called for upholding "the correct view of party history", said official news agency Xinhua, adding that the party has "written the most magnificent epic in the history of the Chinese nation for thousands of years".

"The Party Central Committee called on the entire party, the entire army and people of all ethnic groups to unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, to fully implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics," the document read.

According to the end-of-meeting communique reported by state media, the party decided that a conclusion to draw from its century of his was that it must "resolutely uphold Comrade Xi Jinping's core position" in the party.

Also read | COP26: US and China issue joint pledge to boost climate co-operation

Like all meetings of China's secretive top leadership, the four-day plenary has been held behind closed doors.

Commenting on the move Jude Blanchette, an expert on Chinese politics at Washington-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the messaging around Xi from the party was assuming "cult-like features".

Party delegates, seated in rows facing Xi, voted the resolution by a show of hand, news footage of the meeting on state television CCTV showed.

Xi's tenure has been marked by a sprawling anti-corruption crackdown, repressive policies in regions like Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, and an increasingly assertive approach to foreign relations.

He has also created a leadership cult that has quashed criticism, stamped out rivals and introduced his own political theory, dubbed "Xi Jinping Thought," to school students.

(With inputs from agencies)

