Chinese military releases simulation clip of how it will attack Taiwan if war breaks out. Watch

Hours after concluding its three-day military drills on the Taiwan Straits, the Chinese military posted a simulation video showing how it could launch a full-scale attack against the self-ruled nation if war ever breaks out.

The clip was reposted on Twitter by state-run outlet Global Times on Sunday, after the military’s Eastern Theatre Command shared the animated video on its official WeChat account—the Chinese social media account.

The video showed of what appears to be trajectory missiles landing on Taiwan and its surrounding waters as it mapped out how the Chinese forces, including military aircraft and navy vessels, could launch a coordinated attack.

Though the video can be perceived as propaganda and bluster in the wake of Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen's US visit, it is clearly aimed at subduing Taipei’s efforts to seek international support for its cause—to safeguard its sovereignty.

Notably, the animated video is eerily similar to the simulating precision strikes carried out by the Chinese forces on Taiwan over Easter.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Taiwanese President Tsai slammed China for its ‘irresponsible’ behaviour over the military drills.

“China is using this to launch military exercises to cause instability in Taiwan and the region, which is not the responsible attitude of a regional power,” she said after returning from the US.

She added that “the protection of democratic Taiwan is the top priority”, and thanked “Taiwan’s military personnel for a “high degree of professionalism and sense of mission.”

“Although China's military exercises have come to an end, the national army and national security team will continue to hold their positions and defend the country.”

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s defence ministry on Tuesday claimed that their defence forces have spotted Chinese warplanes and navy ships on their waters despite announcing the end of war games.

Around nine Chinese ships and 26 aircraft, including J-16 and Su-30 fighters, were seen carrying out combat readiness patrols around the island late Tuesday morning, the ministry said, reports Reuters news agency.

Taiwan's air force, navy and shore-based missile crews are closely monitoring and responding, it added.

Taiwan's government has repeatedly denounced the drills but said they will not escalate or provoke.

Chinese’ exercises have caused concern in Japan as well, as its southern islands sit close to Taiwan and could become caught up in a conflict.

The Japanese island of Okinawa is host to a major US air force base, and last August when China staged war games to protest the visit of then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei, Chinese missiles landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone.

