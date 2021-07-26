Chinese mainland reports 40 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

China's National Health Commission reported 40 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 39 in Jiangsu and one in Liaoning, in its daily report on Monday.

36 new imported cases were also detected, with 18 in Yunnan, eight in Guangdong, five in Fujian, two each in Inner Mongolia and Henan, and one in Beijing, according to Xinhua.



Meanwhile, the Chinese government has reacted angrily to international speculation that COVID-19 originated in China, insisting that it "had numerous roots and broke out in multiple regions."

China slammed the World Health Organization's (WHO) second-stage plan to investigate the origins of COVID-19, calling it "a product of political manipulation."

