Chinese-made weaponised drone shot down by Ukrainian forces

A Chinese-made commercial drone said to be weaponised, called Mugin-5, was shot down by the Ukrainian military in the eastern part of the country over the weekend.

The wreckage of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)— made by a Chinese manufacturer based in the eastern port city of Xiamen—was found near the city of Sloviansk, eastern Ukraine.

Known as the “Alibaba drones”, tech bloggers say they are available for sale for up to $15,000 on Chinese marketplace websites, including Alibaba and Taobao.

Mugin Limited, the company which manufactures the drone, confirmed that it belongs to them, and called the incident “deeply unfortunate”.

Though it is unclear whether it was used for snooping as reports alleged that it had no camera, CNN claimed that the drone was retrofitted with about 20 kilograms of bomb, which was later detonated by Ukrainian soldiers.

This incident marks the latest example of a civilian drone being retrofitted and weaponized since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, indicating the rapidly shifting patterns of warfare.

The incident was reported overnight Friday into Saturday, when the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) were alerted by their agents based in Russian-held territory of a UAV being launched from there and heading towards a Ukrainian target, according to CNN,

The SBU then contacted the military units in eastern Ukraine, near the city of Sloviansk. Around 2 am on Saturday, the fighters from the 111th Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces of Ukraine heard the drone and even saw a faint light from the aircraft.

“From the sound, from the signal light, the troops fired a lot at it and knocked down the UAV,” Maksim, a 35-year-old territorial defence fighter, told CNN.

He said that the UAV was flying at a very low altitude and it was drought down using AK-47 automatic weapons.

"This particular drone that we’ve been looking at would be much more effective if it had a decent camera in it. This seems to be a very crude, unsophisticated, not very technologically advanced way of conducting operations,” Chris Lincoln-Jones, a specialist in drone warfare, was quoted as saying by CNN.

(With inputs from agencies)