Chinese influencer 'Brother Huang' dies while livestreaming; was binge-drinking alcohol

A 27-year-old Chinese influencer has become the second to die from binge-drinking alcohol. Zhong Yuan Huang Ge, also known as Brother Huang, was live-streaming a drinking challenge when he died of excessive alcohol consumption on June 2nd.

Quoting Huang's wife, Chinese media outlet Jimu News reports that the death has been confirmed. The influencer was trying to earn money to repay his debts. Drinking challenges and deaths Just last month, shortly after consuming excessive amounts of alcohol on China's TikTok alternate Douyin app, a live streamer called Brother Three Thousand was found dead.

The 34-year-old, as per Chinese media reports, consumed at least seven bottles of baijiu spirits during a livestream. Brother Three Thousand, whose real name was Wang, was found dead 12 hours after the broadcast on May 16th.

Also read | 25 years after murder, serial killer Wayne Adam Ford's victim identified What happened to Brother Huang? Huang, who had 176,000 followers, also consumed large quantities of baijiu spirits — a potent colourless liquor that has an alcohol content which ranges from 35 per cent to 60 per cent.

As per Strait Times, in one video Huang reportedly lit a tissue paper soaked in alcohol and then proceeded to swiftly consume half a bottle of baijiu. He also ate a few scallions, drank the rest of the alcohol, and opened another bottle.

In another, as per the Daily Times, he showed his followers a stack of dozens of bottles of baijiu.

Brother Huang's debt and his family

Strait Times identifies Huang's wife by her surname Li.

As per Li, her husband had hundreds of thousands of yuan worth of debt to repay. He owed that from before his marriage. To repay this, he was trying to earn money through live-streaming.

Li will now have to work her whole life to pay off the debt.

The couple had a son, who will soon start kindergarten. They had also built a new house in their village this year, which they meant to renovate. China's livestream deaths Wang and Huang are two of the latest victims of China's live-streaming market.

Hundreds of live streamers try to earn monetary "gifts" from their followers by performing stunts online.

In 2021, a female influencer died after being pushed to drink pesticides by her followers. The influencer, identified as Luo, was from Hunan, China.

As per Asia One, on October 14, 2023, she uploaded a video on Douyin, informing them it was "probably (her) last video". Thanking them for their company and support, Luo reportedly shared that her depression diagnosis has been confirmed.

During the live stream, she had a bottle of pesticide lying nearby which was noticed by her followers. Some of them started egging her to drink the liquid, posting comments like "Quickly drink it"; "Drink it if you want to"; "The bottle doesn't contain urine, right?".

Luo then consumes the whole bottle and tells her followers, "I've finished it." By the end of the live stream, she was evidently in discomfort. She died in the hospital later.

In 2019, another Chinese influencer, 35-year-old Sun, died after consuming live insects and geckos during a live stream.



(With inputs from agencies)

