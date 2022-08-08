Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman invites ridicule over Taiwan restaurant tweet

A senior Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman's tweet where she used restaurant listings to assert Beijing's claim over Taiwan has led to tremendous ridicule online.

"Baidu Maps show that there are 38 Shandong dumpling restaurants and 67 Shanxi noodle restaurants in Taipei," spokeswoman Hua Chunying posted on the social media site late on Sunday.

"Palates don't cheat. #Taiwan has always been a part of China. The long lost child will eventually return home," she added.

Netizens had a field day over Hua's tweet as thousands of Twitter users took a jibe at the top official's logic.

Notably, Twitter is banned in China and only accessible via special VPN software.

"There are over 100 ramen restaurants in Taipei, so Taiwan is definitely a part of Japan," a Twitter user with the handle "Marco Chu" wrote in Hua's replies.

"Google Maps show that there are 17 McDonalds, 18 KFCs, 19 Burger Kings, and 19 Starbucks in Beijing. Palates don't cheat. #China has always been a part of America. The long lost child will eventually return home," Twitter user "@plasticreceiver" wrote.

There were some who wondered if Hua's logic meant that Beijing could lay a claim on territories beyond the Asia Pacific region as well.

"There are 29 dumpling houses in the Greater Los Angeles area not to mention 89 noodle restaurants. Using Hua's logic, LA has always been a part of China," a handle under the name "Terry Adams" wrote.

Hua's tweet follows a week of tensions around the Taiwan Strait. Beijing wasn't happy with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island nation and responded by cancelling a series of talks and cooperation agreements with Washington. It also held military exercises around Taiwan.

