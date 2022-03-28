Chinese drone maker reacts to allegations that Russian military uses its drones in Ukraine

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Ukraine had recently appealed to a Chinese maker of civilian drones to cut ties with Russia as they claimed that the drones are being used by the Russian army to target missile attacks.

Now, the drone maker DJI has responded to the allegations as they dismissed the "utterly false" accusations that the Russian military is using its drones.

On March 16, Mykhailo Fedorov, who is Ukraine's minister of digital transformation, said he asked DJI founder Frank Wang in a letter to cut ties with Russia.

On Twitter, the Chinese firm wrote, "DJI promotes civilian drone applications that benefit society," adding that MediaMarkt's accusation was "utterly false".

In Saturday's statement, it said, "We do not support any use that does harm to people's lives, rights and interests."

Reports have stated that users of the Chinese drone giant's products range from photography hobbyists to US fire departments.

The firm has found itself in an uncomfortable position after Russia invaded Ukraine more than a month ago in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

While Western firms have pulled out of Russia in protest, DJI has stayed on, like many Chinese companies, taking a cue from Beijing's stance of refraining from criticism of Moscow over the invasion.

(With inputs from agencies)