Chinese apps like TikTok can be used for spying, says FBI chief

Federal Bureau of Investigation chief Christopher Wray has sounded a warning over Chinese apps like Tik-Tok. He said that the Chinese government can make use of such apps for espionage and other purposes. TikTok is a massively popular short video-sharing platform in America.

Wray was talking at Gerald R Ford School of Public Policy when he sounded the warning bell.

"All of these things are in the hands of a government that doesn’t share our values, and that has a mission that's very much at odds with what’s in the best interests of the United States. That should concern us," he said.

Wray had echoed similar sentiments in front of US lawmakers during a congressional appearance last month. He was asked by the lawmakers about the app's ability to cllect data from Americans and its other functionalities

"China’s vast hacking program is the world’s largest, and they have stolen more Americans’ personal and business data than every other nation combined," he had told the lawmakers.

At Gerald R Ford School of Public Policy, Wray expressed FBI's concerns about China's ability to control the app's recommendation algorithm. He said the algorithm allows the Chinese company to manipulate content. He added that this strategy can be used for traditional espionage.

