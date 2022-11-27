China’s stringent ‘zero-Covid’ policy sparks protests across the country

Protests against China’s stringent COVID-19 restrictions erupted across the country including the financial hub Shanghai where hundreds of people took to the street and reportedly chanted, “Down with the Chinese Communist Party, down with Xi Jinping”. This comes after a deadly fire on Thursday, in a high-rise building in China’s Xinjiang region which killed at least 10 people.

In an unprecedented protest against China’s leadership, people in various cities and universities took to the streets across the country late Saturday and early Sunday. In Shanghai, media reports suggest that residents gathered on late November 26 on the city’s Wulumuqi Road (named after Urumqi).

The incident that is said to have sparked these protests is the building fire in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region which has led to widespread public anger. Many internet users believe that people from the building could not escape in time because of the COVID-19 induced partial lockdown that the building was under. However, city officials have since denied these claims but later issued an apology.

Videos circulating on Chinese social media show hundreds of people in downtown Shanghai initially lighting candles for the victims of the Xinjiang fire, on Saturday evening. Subsequently, the crowd held blank sheets of paper, a symbol against censorship and later chanted, “lift lockdown for Urumqi, lift lockdown for Xinjiang, lift lockdown for all of China!”. Such protests in China are rare since they can result in harsh penalties.

Reportedly, the situation had subsided by Sunday morning in Shanghai as police had tried to break up the crowd eventually. This comes after protests erupted in China's restive Xinjiang region on Saturday following the fire in Urumqi where the crowds reportedly chanted, "End the lockdown!”.

Meanwhile, several photos and videos of university students protesting also emerged overnight. Protests also broke out in China’s capital Beijing, said a report by CNN, at around 1:00 am (local time) on Sunday at Peking University. While photos and videos from China’s Nanjing Communications University also emerged on Saturday night.

As public anger grows amid three years of lockdowns, restrictions, and daily Covid tests, protests in China are on the rise with many against the country’s zero-Covid measures. However, Beijing continues to report a record number of Covid cases for four consecutive days now.