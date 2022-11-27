China sees fourth straight day of record number of Covid cases

China's National Health Commission said on Sunday (November 27) that the country has recorded record high of 39,791 new Covid cases on november 26. Out of the detected cases, 3709 were symptomatic while 36,082 were asymptomatic. This is a fourth straight day of record Covid cases.

Just a day earlier, 35,183 new cases had been detected. Out of these 3474 were symptomatic while 31,709 were asymptomatic.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 39,506 new local cases, of which 3,648 were symptomatic and 35,858 were asymptomatic, up from 34,909 a day earlier.

There was one new death, versus none a day earlier, raising the total number of fatalities to 5,233.

As of Nov. 26, mainland China had confirmed 307,802 cases with symptoms.

China has been implementing its strict 'Zero-Covid policy' which has involved strict lockdowns even if one case was detected in an area. China is among last of the major economies still to be grappling with large number of Covid infections.

There is public anger against the strict lockdown. There have been demonstrations in various cities and people have even clashed with authorities and medical workers.

(With inputs from agencies)

