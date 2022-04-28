China's space agency planning to detect and attack asteroids heading towards earth

It has been a staple for science fiction books and movies in the past to show technologies capable enough to target and destroy asteroids heading towards the earth. It seems like it can finally become a reality as China’s space agency announced a new space monitoring and defense system.

According to the state-backed media outlet Global Times, China National Space Administration (CSNA) deputy Wu Yanhua has said that they will be attempting to intercept an asteroid moving towards earth at an immense speed by crashing a spacecraft into its course and he added the mission can be launched by the year 2025.

The first target is reported to be an asteroid which may come threatingly close to earth in 2025 and Yanhua told The Global Times that the system will be important in protecting ‘Earth and mankind’.

The system will feature a simulation software which can help in getting ready for possible scenarios and rehearsals will be organised in order to perfect the system before using it in a situation.

The system will connect both earth and space as the scientists will continue to monitor the situation in order to assess the threat levels of various asteroids. By crashing a spacecraft into the approaching asteroid, the scientists will be looking to change its course away from planet earth.

According to the report in The Global Times, the system is just at the establishment phase and the progress and findings of this system will be reviewed thoroughly before any sort of approval.