China's navy 'numerically' the largest navy in the world: US report

According to the US Department of Defence(DOD), China numerically is the "largest navy in the world".

The US department in its recent report has said China's Navy possesses "approximately 355 ships and submarines, including more than 145 major surface combatants."

The Chinese Navy can also has the ability to conduct "long-range precision strikes" in the near term even as it enhances "anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities".

The DOD report further states that the Chinese Air Force (PLAAF) and the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) together "constitute the largest aviation force in the region and the third-largest in the world".

The two forces together have 2,800 aircraft of which 2,250 are combat aircraft which includes fighters, strategic bombers, tactical bombers, multi-mission tactical and attack aircraft.

The report said China's rocket force continues to grow its inventory of road-mobile DF-26 intermediate-range ballistic missiles (IRBMs) and is capable of conducting "conventional and nuclear precision strikes".

On China's nuclear capability, the report says the country's military has been expanding its "land, sea, and air-based nuclear delivery platforms" and has also engaged in biological activities.

China's military has also been pursuing overseas interest with military facilities to support naval, air and ground capabilities and is considering Cambodia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, UAE, Seychelles and other locations.

The report notes that despite "border clashes with India, and other significant events" last year, the Chinese army has "accelerated its training and fielding of equipment from the already fast pace of recent years."

On the military front, China intends to become a "global innovation superpower" and is seeking f leadership in key technologies for example Artificial Intelligence, autonomous systems, advanced computing and quantum information sciences.

(With inputs from Agencies)