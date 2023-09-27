China has stated that its recent series of military drills near Taiwan are aimed at countering what it views as the "arrogance" of separatist forces advocating for Taiwan's independence.

These exercises have raised concerns about potential conflicts and have been met with strong opposition from Taiwan, reported Reuters.

In response to China's military activities, Taiwan has reported a surge in fighter jets, drones, bombers, warships, and even the presence of the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong operating near its territory.

This escalation in military activities poses a risk of unintended clashes, prompting warnings from Taiwan's defence minister.

China's perspective

China's Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman, Zhu Fenglian, addressed these drills during a Beijing news briefing. She emphasised that the drills are meant to firmly counter the efforts of Taiwan independence separatist forces and their actions promoting independence.

Zhu asserted that the People's Liberation Army's actions to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity are ongoing and called for people in Taiwan to oppose independence and collaborate with China to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Front-runner for Taiwan's presidency

William Lai, the leading candidate for Taiwan's presidency, accused China of attempting to annex the island. Lai, who previously voiced support for independence, clarified that he does not seek to alter the status quo and has extended an offer for talks with Beijing. His candidacy has drawn particular ire from China due to his past pro-independence remarks.

Notably, China's armed forces have refrained from explicitly commenting on these drills. Simultaneously, there are reports that Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu has gone missing from the public eye, amid allegations of corruption. This situation further adds intrigue to China's military activities in the region.

Taiwan's democratically elected government maintains that only the people of Taiwan can determine their future, and it has consistently offered talks with China, which Beijing has consistently rejected. The situation has worsened as Taiwan reported 16 Chinese aircraft entering its air defence identification zone, with 12 crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait. This line previously served as an unofficial boundary until China started regularly crossing it in August of the previous year.

Taiwan is set to launch the first of eight domestically produced submarines as it bolsters its defences against China. Beijing sees such efforts by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party as provocative and potentially dangerous, pushing the Taiwanese people into a precarious situation.

Taiwan's defence ministry recently revealed its monitoring of China's drills in the southern Fujian province, a rare disclosure of surveillance and intelligence capabilities. This disclosure is intended to showcase Taiwan's preparedness and vigilance in the face of increasing tensions.

China's military has not commented on the Fujian exercises or Taiwan's revelations about monitoring these activities. This silence from Beijing leaves observers and the international community uncertain about China's broader intentions regarding Taiwan.

