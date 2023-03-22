China's expansionist policies continue; to redevelop Solomon Islands port

China is continuing its expansionist policies in the Greater Pacific region. A Chinese state company has reportedly bagged the multi-million dollar contract to redevelop an international port in Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands. The move has since sparked concerns from the United States and Australia which perceive the moves as Beijing’s way to extend its influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Mike Qaqara of the infrastructure development ministry informed that China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) had won the bid for the project after being the only bidder. "This will be upgrading the old international port in Honiara and two domestic wharves in the provinces," he said.

When quizzed if China will be converting the port to a naval base, Qaqara informed Reuters that there will be 'no expansion'.

The island nation has been slowly gravitating towards Beijing in the last couple of years. It struck a security pact with China in April last year which could potentially allow Beijing to deploy its military and dock vessels in the islands.

The country severed its diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 2019 and established a formal relationship with China. Before breaking the relations, the Solomon Islands was Taiwan's most populous ally in terms of countries that gave it full recognition.

The Solomon Islands assumes a significant interest, primarily due to its highly strategic position. It is located not far away from Papua New Guinea where the US has military interests.

Australia is wary as the handling of the port brings China closer to the Down Under nation's Eastern coast. Relations between Canberra and Beijing has been frosty in recent times and having the Chinese PLA around it may not be the ideal situation.

China has been infamous for its debt-trap diplomacy. The country has trapped numerous African as well as Asian countries by providing capital investment at exorbitant interest rates. Beijing snaffling up the Hambantota Port in Sri Lanka was one of the prime examples of its tactic working magnificently.

(With inputs from agencies)