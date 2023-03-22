US & allies working to COUNTER China's influence; Beijing to redevelop Solomon Islands port

The Solomon Islands has awarded a Chinese state company a multi-million-dollar contract to upgrade an international port in Honiara. The decision comes as the US & allies work to counter growing Chinese political, economic & security influence in the South Pacific. The Solomon Islands struck a security pact with Beijing last year. The pact prompted concern from the US & its allies, including Australia, New Zealand and Japan, over China's ambitions to build a naval base. The Solomon Islands & China have denied the security pact would allow a naval base.