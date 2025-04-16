China said that US tariffs were putting "pressure" on the country's economy and trade, despite Beijing unveiling first quarter growth. US levies imposed on China rose to 145 percent, and Beijng set a retaliatory 125 percent toll on US imports. China's economy grew a forecast-beating 5.4 per cent in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden slammed Donald Trump in his first major speech since leaving the White House, calling out his successor's frenetic government overhaul. Biden claimed that the "hatchet" effort put Americans' retirement benefits at risk.

China's economy grew 5.4% in first quarter but US tariffs putting 'pressure' on economy, trade

China claimed on Wednesday that US tariffs were putting "pressure" on the country's economy and trade, despite Beijing unveiling first quarter growth.

Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 rocks Afghanistan, tremors felt in Delhi, Islamabad

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Afghanistan on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The tremors were felt in the National Capital Region (NCR) in India and also in Pakistan's Islamabad.

Biden accuses Trump of taking 'hatchet' to social security in first post-presidency speech

Former United States president Joe Biden on Tuesday slammed Donald Trump in his first major speech since leaving the White House, calling out his successor's frenetic government overhaul. Biden claimed that the "hatchet" effort put Americans' retirement benefits at risk.

Harvard research programs get "stop work orders" after $2.2 billion funding freeze

Amid cheers for its push-back against US President Donald Trump's demands, Harvard University is facing a dire situation with its research programs on the verge of collapsing. As the $2.2 billion federal funding freeze continues to roll out, these programs are bracing for "stop work orders."

Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow's war strategy, builds the world's largest drone army

Russia is building a massive drone army as part of its new war strategy, aiming to deploy up to one million drone operators by 2030. As Ukraine also ramps up its drone capabilities, the battlefield is shifting toward unmanned warfare at an unprecedented scale.