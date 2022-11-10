China's economic hub Guangzhou under lockdown; 2,500 new cases reported over 24 hours

A spike in COVID-19 cases has led to lockdowns in South China's Guangzhou, a major industrial base, adding to the financial woes that have disarrayed global supply chains and drastically impeded growth in the second-largest economy in the world.

Residents in affected districts consisting of almost five million people have been ordered to stay indoors at least through Sunday, with one member from each family allowed to venture out once per day to purchase essentials, as per local authorities.

The lockdown orders were instated after the heavily populated city of 13 million reported more than 2,500 new cases over the previous 24 hours. According to official media, flights to Beijing and other major cities have been cancelled, public transportation has been paused, and classrooms have been halted throughout most of Guangzhou.

Despite fewer cases as compared to last year, China has maintained its rigid "zero-COVID" policy.

The country's borders are still mostly closed, and trade and internal transit are complicated by constantly shifting quarantine rules.

The party led by President Xi Jinping has rejected appeals from the World Health Organization to relax laws, refused to import vaccinations against Covid and declined to provide further details or initiate discussions about the virus discovered in late 2019 in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

