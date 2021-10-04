China’s ban on private tuition creates a black market as demand remains high 

Many parents' expenditures are rising as a result of the Chinese government's unexpected crackdown on after-school education firms, and millions of jobs are in jeopardy.

Every year, tens of millions of kids enrol in after-school tutoring classes across China, where parents value a decent education and excellent grades play an outsized role in deciding job possibilities.

The Ministry of Education reaffirmed its stance against small-scale private coaching, which has been camouflaged under many titles, at the end of September.



However, Chinese parents continue to hire underground instructors in order to improve their children's university entrance exam results.

The gaokao, China's national college admissions test, is famously difficult yet standardised, and a high score may guarantee a spot at one of the country's premier colleges.



It's a critical chance for young people to advance socially, and tutoring companies have been known to prey on parents' fears of underperformance.

As a result, many parents are ready to pay hundreds of thousands of yuan each year to ensure that their children have every advantage imaginable.

Additional classes for children as early as five or six years old are popular among those who can afford them.

Some families, however, have discovered methods to get around the order by continuing to employ private tutors for their children.

The government is aware that black market tutoring has emerged since China started a comprehensive assault on tutoring facilities in July, according to the official.

