China Zero-Covid: Two districts sealed off once again, as 'lockdowns' continue to haunt Shanghai

Only a day after city wide Covid restrictions were lifted in China's Shanghai, reports suggest that multiple neighbourhoods have once again been placed under lockdown. Shanghai lifted its two-month-long 'lockdown' on Wednesday, allowing almost 23 million 'low-risk neighbourhoods' of its 25 million residents to venture out of their homes and residential complexes. However, the other two million continued to be confined to their homes, after their areas were designated as 'high-risk'.

According to a report by CNN, on Thursday Shanghai officials during a press conference announced that seven new cases have been detected in two of the city's districts; Jing'an and Pudong. Due to this four neighbourhoods have now been sealed off and designated as 'medium-risk'.

This means that the residents would have to undergo another 14 days of confinement.

The step has been taken under China's Zero-Covid policy and serves as a reminder that lockdowns, quarantine, and mass testing will continue to haunt the lives of the city's residents.

As the four localities were sealed off, 26 close contacts of the infected along with 106 secondary contacts have also been placed under a government quarantine. Additionally, 470,000 people had to undergo COVID-19 testing.

This comes as the government issued a directive for the media, ordering them to refrain from using the term 'ending of lockdown' while describing Shanghai's reopening.

Under the new guidelines businesses and shops have been allowed to reopen, however, residents are required to present a negative PCR test done within 72 hours to enter public spaces or use public transport.

While China has declared a victory over the Coronavirus in Shanghai, the city's residents are still struggling in the aftermath of the poorly managed lockdown. There are still many who are suffering from the trauma of losing loved ones, incomes, or going hungry for days in the aftermath of strict measures that even led to a food shortage.

