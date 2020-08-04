China will retaliate against US bullying Chinese companies and journalists: Chinese media

The US President Donald Trump has given an ultimatum to the Chinese short-video sharing app TikTok to either sell its US operations to a US-based company or face the ban.

The President believes the Chinese parent company ByteDance is a tool for Chinese Intelligence. However, Trump has reportedly not provided any proof of this accusation.

The accusation, therefore, is being met with criticism from China.

Following the 'final warning' given to ByteDance from trump, the Editor-in-Chief of the state-run media house Global Times took to Twitter to express his displeasure over the whole situation.

Hu Xijin claimed that it is not just the Chinese companies but also the Chinese journalists who have been facing hostility from the Trump administration. He accused the US government of not renewing the visas of the Chinese journalists, and claimed that if situations do not improve, China will retaliate.

“Given that the US side hasn’t renewed visa of Chinese journalists, Chinese side has prepared for the worst scenario that all Chinese journalists have to leave the US,” Hu said on Twitter. “If that’s the case, Chinese side will retaliate, including targeting US journalists based in HK.”

Based on what I know, after expulsion of more than 60 Chinese journalists by the US, the visa of other Chinese journalists will expire on Aug 6, but none of them have got their visa renewed. China-US conflict of expelling journalists could severely escalate. China will retaliate. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) August 3, 2020 ×

This is not the first time the two countries have got into a verbal war regarding journalists. Both the countries have been retaliating actions against each other for a few months now. The US put a limit on the number of Chinese journalists who would get a visa to travel to the US for work, and in return China fired three journalists from New York Times, Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post.

Global Times is not the only Chinese media house that has expressed concerns about the US actions against Chinese companies.

China urged some US politicians to stop politicizing economic issues and abusing the concept of national security after US Secretary of State Mike #Pompeo said the US plans to take broad action on Chinese software companies. #TikTok https://t.co/tT8OAT0HLU — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) August 4, 2020 ×

The China Daily newspaper reported on Tuesday that China will not accept the “theft” of Chinese technology company and will respond to the "bullying" by the US.

“China’s opening-up to the outside world and disintegrating the U.S. decoupling strategy should be priorities,” it said in an editorial.

The report also said Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin has expressed opinion on the situation and has claimed that the US has abused the concept of national security and is threatening a Chinese company without any evidence. "That has violated the principles of the market economy, exposed US hypocrisy of maintaining fairness and its typical double standards, and violated the World Trade Organization's principle of openness, transparency and nondiscrimination," the report quoted Wenbin.