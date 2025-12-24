/China wants 'national solidarity' in Bangladesh amid violent unrest, anti-India protest; says THIS about February polls

China on Tuesday (Dec 23) issued a statement in favour of elections in Bangladesh amid recent uproar in the country over the murder of student leader and radical activist Osman Hadi. Chinese foreign ministry said that it backs “national solidarity” in Bangladesh, and believed that all sectors in the country would properly advance after a free and fair elections. Tensions in Bangladesh reignited after Hadi was killed by unidentified gunmen last week. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said: “China wishes Bangladesh safe, stable and smooth parliamentary elections. We believe that various sectors of Bangladesh will properly advance important political agendas and uphold national solidarity and stability."

Chaos in Bangladesh

Radical activist Sharif Osman Hadi was shot in Dhaka by unidentified men. He was airlifted to Singapore for treatment, however he succumbed to injuries. His death was announced by Bangladesh interim leader Muhammad Yunus on Dec 18. Soon after, violence erupted in several cities of Bangladesh. Hadi, the founder of Inqilab Mancha, a radical student group of Dhaka University, was known for his anti-India views. Sporadic violence expanded into nationwide unrest with protesters taking to streets and vandalising cultural centres. A Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das was lynched by an angry pro-Hadi mob in Mymensingh.

By Dec 20, protests escalated into anti-India demonstration with residence of Indian Assistant High Commissioner in Chattogram being pelted with stones. The killing of Dipu Chandra paved way for counter protest against the Hadi's radical outfit. On Dec 22, another leader of National Citizen Party (NCP) was shot by miscreants in Khulna. He was identified Motaleb Shikder, Khulna divisional chief of NCP and central organiser of NCP Sramik Shakti. However, he is out of danger.

