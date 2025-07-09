/China vs Germany over laser attack; Beijing gives 'pragmatic attitude' advice

China on Wednesday dismissed claims by Germany that the Chinese military had directed a laser at a German aircraft over the Red Sea. The country's foreign minister said today that Berlin's accusations were "completely inconsistentwith the facts".

Germany claimed on Tuesday that an aircraft, while participating in an EU-led missing to protect ship traffic in the Red Sea against possible pirate attacks, was targeted by a laser. Beijing rejected the accusation, asking Berlin to adopt what it called a pragmatic attitude.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning called for strengthening communication betweenChina and the NATO member nation.

"Both sides should adopt a pragmatic attitude, strengthen communication in a timely manner, and avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations," she added.

She said Chinese naval vessels had been carrying out escort duties in the Gulf of Aden and, in Somali waters, "contributing to the safety of international shipping lanes".

Berlin called the alleged incident completely unacceptable, claiming that the reconnaissance aircraft involved had been forced to abandon its mission and return to a base in Djibouti.

Germany didn't reveal what kind of laser weapon had been used.

The incident took place in July near the coast of Yemen. A "blinding laser", which disrupts the operation of an aircraft, was allegedly directed at the aircraft.