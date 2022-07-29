China to miss its year-end 5.5 per cent economic growth target

After the Chinese economy grew by a tiny 0.4 per cent in the second quarter, another blow has come the country's way. Reportedly, after a quarterly economic meeting between the Politburo members, a statement was released where the leaders stated that they would strive to achieve the 'best results possible'.

Earlier, China had set a growth target of 5.5 per cent for itself. However, the figure was not mentioned even once after the meeting, suggesting that the officials were not optimistic about achieving the target.

It is pertinent to note that the meeting was chaired by President Xi Jinping and thus it is a rarity that the 25-member strong core group could not come to a consensus and give a definitive number.

Although, the Politburo not releasing any particular GDP number is not a new phenomenon. In 2020, China had altogether scrapped its GDP targets and refused to suggest any number.

Why is China struggling on the economic front?

As reported extensively by WION, the burgeoning Covid cases coupled with Jinping's manic zero-Covid policy and sweltering heat waves have brought major Chinese cities to a standstill.

While countries across the globe are opening up their borders and economies after braving a pandemic, China is employing draconian measures to keep up with its 'zero-Covid tolerance' policy.

The strategy has been one of the primary reasons why China has lagged in its economic recovery. For months, the tough lockdown measures imposed by the Communist Party of China (CCP) led to a decrease in manufacturing as factories and offices were closed down for prolonged periods.

For a long time, China was the planet's fastest-growing economy. However, a global pandemic, that originated from its soil has managed to apply a screeching handbrake on its growth story.

