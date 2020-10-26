China to impose sanctions on US firms over Taiwan arms sales: Foreign ministry

In response to the latest round of US arms sales to Taiwan, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman has said that China will impose sanctions on U.S. entities participating in Washington’s arms sales to Taiwan.



According to the ministry, China will impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin, a Boeing division and other US firms involved in arms sales to Taiwan, the self-governed island that Beijing views as its territory.

The two US giants were involved in a recent sale of $1 billion worth of missiles to Taiwan, alongside Raytheon. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged the US "to stop arms sales" to the island.

The status of Taiwan holds the potential for conflict between the United States and China, in a wider struggle for technology, security and trade supremacy.

The US State Department said last week it had approved the sale of 135 air-to-ground missiles in a move Taiwan's defence ministry said would build its combat capabilities.

Also approved was the sale of six MS-110 air reconnaissance pods and 11 M142 mobile light rocket launchers, taking the value of the three arms packages to $1.8 billion.

Beijing insists the self-ruled island is part of its territory and has vowed to respond with force if Taipei ever formally moves towards declaring independence.

The United States, like most countries, has no official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but Washington is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

Tensions across the Taiwan Strait escalated in recent months after the Trump administration stepped up its engagement with local authorities in Taiwan. Beijing has always called Taiwan "an inseparable part of its territory" and asked other countries to adhere to the "One China" policy.

(With inputs from agencies)