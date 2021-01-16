China to donate vaccine to Philippines amid growing resistance

Amid rising resistance to Chinese products, Beijing has declared intentions to donate half a million coronavirus vaccine shots to the Philippines, Manila officials said on Saturday.

The Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has been accused of being extremely slow in taking an action for buying coronavirus vaccine for a population of nearly 110 million people.

This news has come after the locals of the country have expressed doubts and concerns over the efficacy of the Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine, which is being used in a few countries around the world.

Duterte has been an open supporter of the Chinese government, even though the popularity of the government has seen a new low due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the controversy around its origin. While the world has avoided the Chinese vaccine, the Philippines President has defended the vaccine.

This has also brought back the controversy the President faced last month after it was revealed that members of his security team had already been administered with some coronavirus vaccine made by a Chinese company, Sinopharm, without it having received an approval from the regulator.

"The PSG administered Covid-19 vaccine to its personnel performing close-in security operations to the President," said unit chief Brigadier General Jesus Durante had said in a staatement.

However, it is not yet clear which vaccine will China be donating to the Philippines, and whether it will be counted as a part of the earlier deal. The country has already agreed to buy 25 million doses of Chinese company Sinovac's Coronavac. The vaccine, however, has not yet been approved by its regulator.

This news has come after Cambodia, early this week, announced a similar deal with China where the Asian country has committed to sending one million free doses by Friday. Myanmar, similarly, was scheduled to receive 300,000 doses of the vaccine.