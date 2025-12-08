/China-Taiwan tensions: Beijing warns against ‘external interference’ in response to US scurity startegy release

Amid the diplomatic tensions with Japan, China vowed on Monday (Dec 8) to defend its sovereignty and warned against “external interference" after the US released its new security strategy. The strategy is aimed at building up military power to prevent conflict with Beijing over Taiwan.

“The US side should … handle the Taiwan question with the utmost prudence, and stop indulging and supporting ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces in seeking independence by force or resisting reunification by force," Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, said.



Why is US involved?

America and its allies - Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Australia - are part of the First Island Chain. It's a natural barrier that covers Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Borneo.

This chain limits China’s navy and air force movement, protects US allies, and provides US strategic depth in the Pacific. In this chain, Taiwan sits RIGHT in the middle. Therefore, if the US were not alert, China might take over Taiwan, break the whole chain, and get a straight path into the Pacific.

If China gets Taiwan, the Chinese military will reach the Second Island Chain as well. This will help China project power deeper toward Guam, a major US military base. It can threaten supply routes linking the US to Asia, pressure Japan and the Philippines, and dominate the South China Sea.