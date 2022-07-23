China stations permanent forces in the Spratly Islands, a week after a US destroyer sailed in the region

A week after a US Navy destroyer sailed around the contested archipelago of Spratly Islands, China has stepped on the throttle and stationed permanent forces on its three artificial islands in the region.

According to reports, the three man-made islands in the Spratlys viz. Fiery Cross, Subi and Mischief reefs will have a new flying squadron and maritime rescue and administration staff.

The official Chinese version of the event states, "..the forward stationed Chinese departments will undertake maritime emergency rescue tasks, perform maritime traffic safety supervision and prevention of ship pollution and other duties in the Nansha (Spratly) water,"

However, some experts are of the view that 'maritime rescue and administration staff' is a euphemism for the People Liberation Army-Navy (PLA-N), which attempts to control the region with an iron fist.

What happened last week?

As reported by WION previously, China had been irked by the presence of USS Benfold (DDG 65) in the region for a second successive time last week.

Washington, at the time, dubbed its exercise as 'freedom of navigation' and asserted navigational rights and freedom in the region, consistent with international law.

Significance and history of Spratly Islands

The Spratly Islands lie off the coast of the Philippines, Southern Vietnam and Malaysia. It is believed that the island has significant natural gas and oil reserves, in addition to the fishing grounds and acting as a strategic shipping route.

China, much like other disputed areas of the region claims the Spratly Islands as its own, despite military forces of Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the Philippines occupying various parts of the natural islands in the archipelago.

It is pertinent to note that up until 1988, the Spratly Islands were under the complete control of Vietnam. However, asserting its “historical maritime rights”, China in 1988, killed 74 Vietnamese sailors and assumed control over the islands.

Since then, the tussle has been ongoing and China has conjured its nine-dash theory to control the South China sea. Despite the international tribunal invalidating China's claims in the region, it has never accepted the ruling.

