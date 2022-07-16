US Navy destroyer sails in the disputed Spratly Islands for the second time in a week; irks China

Tension has been rising in the South China Sea as a US Navy destroyer sailed around the contested archipelago of Spratly Islands, much to the chagrin of China. Reportedly, US Navy has dubbed its exercise, the second within a week, 'freedom of navigation'.

The US Navy remarked in its statement, "On July 16, USS Benfold (DDG 65) asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands, consistent with international law."

Meanwhile, Beijing claims that its People Liberation Army-Navy (PLA-N) had 'driven away' the same ship earlier this week on Wednesday (July 13).

Significance and history of Spratly Islands

The Spratly Islands lie off the coast of the Philippines, Southern Vietnam and Malaysia. It is believed that the island has significant natural gas and oil reserves, in addition to the fishing grounds and acting as a strategic shipping route.

China, much like other disputed areas of the region claims the Spratly Islands as its own, despite military forces of Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the Philippines occupying various parts of the natural islands in the archipelago.

It is pertinent to note that up until 1988, the Spratly Islands were under the complete control of Vietnam. However, asserting its “historical maritime rights”, China in 1988, killed 74 Vietnamese sailors and assumed control over the islands.

Since then, the tussle has been ongoing and China has conjured its nine-dash theory to control the South China sea. Despite the international tribunal invalidating China's claims in the region, it has never accepted the ruling.

