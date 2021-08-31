China slams USA's 'arbitrary' intervention policy after Afghan exit

China on Tuesday slammed USA's policy of intervention and called it 'arbitrary' one that was "doomed to fail"

"The US withdrawal shows that the policy of arbitrary military intervention and imposition of one’s values and social systems on other countries is doomed to fail,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said.

The words came just hours after completion of US withdrawal from Afghanistan. China appeared to welcome US exit and said that withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan after a 20-year conflict signalled the country has "turned a new page", after Beijing criticised Washington's chaotic exit.

China has repeatedly slammed what it sees as a hasty and ill-planned US withdrawal and has said it is ready to deepen "friendly and cooperative" relations with the Taliban following their takeover.

On Tuesday, soon after completion of US military withdrawal, Taliban fighters were seen engaging in celebratory gunfire in Kabul

"Afghanistan has been able to free itself of foreign military occupation," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular briefing.

"The Afghan people have ushered in a new beginning for national peace and reconstruction, and Afghanistan has turned a new page."

China's embassy in Kabul remains operational, although Beijing began evacuating Chinese citizens from the country months ago as security deteriorated.

But Beijing has not yet recognised the Taliban as the de facto government, and is wary of the militant group providing support to Muslim-minority Uyghur separatists looking to infiltrate its sensitive border region of Xinjiang.

"We hope that Afghanistan will form an open, inclusive and broadly representative government... and resolutely crack down on all kinds of terrorist forces," Wang said.

