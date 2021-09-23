China slams Taiwan’s attempt to join key trans-Pacific trade pact

After Taiwan applied to join a trans-Pacific trade pact, China has criticised the island nation’s attempt, saying it opposes its joining of any official international agreements and organisations.

Taiwan has filed an application to join the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

In a bid to increase its economic influence in the region, Beijing has also applied to join the same pact some time ago.

“Taiwan is an inalienable part of China,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on being asked about Taiwan’s move.

On Thursday, Zhao added, “We resolutely oppose any country’s official exchanges with Taiwan, and resolutely oppose the Taiwan region’s accession to any official agreements and organisations.”

Chen Chern-chyi, deputy economic minister, Taiwan, said on Wednesday that Taipei had submitted the application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Meanwhile, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) eastern theatre command dispatched naval and Air Forces to conduct joint patrols and combat exercises "in the waters and airspace southwest of Taiwan", as per China's state-run Global Times report.

The newspaper said the move came after "US warship transited the Taiwan Straits to provoke China concerning its sovereignty over the island again on Friday."

(With inputs from agencies)