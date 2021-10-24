China should adopt 'emergency mode' as new Covid outbreaks are predicted: Experts

After few months of celebrating Covid-free days, China is now gearing itself for another possible huge outbreak.

A health official has said that China’s Covid infections are expected to alarmingly increase in the next few days and a new outbreak may take over the country soon.

As per Wu Liangyou, an official at the National Health Commission, the outgoing surge in Covid cases is due to the Delta variant.

Nearly 11 provinces in the country have reported an alarming increase of Covid infections in the past week. Since October 17, more people have been getting tested with fears of spread of Delta variant getting stronger.

Due to this, Mi Feng, spokesman for the commission, has urged all the affected areas to adopt “emergency mode” as majority of the infected locals have been reported to have cross-region travel histories.

Considering the rise in cases, some areas such as Gansu, Lanzhou, Inner Mangolia and a few more have halted public transport such as bus and taxi services.

Meanwhile, China has reported 26 new Covid infections, out of which four were asymptomatic cases in Hunan and Yunnan, seven in Inner Mongolia, six in Gansu, six in Ningxia, four in Beijing, one in Hebei, one in Hunan and one in Shaanxi, National Health Commission reported.

Due to the rise in cases, the Wuhan Marathon, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday, has also been cancelled. Meanwhile, China has also started offering booster shots in Beijing four months before the city hosts Winter Olympics.

Authorities are urging the eligible population to get vaccinated against coronavirus as soon as possible to ensure the spread of Covid can be curbed.