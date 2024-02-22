WATCH I Ship hits bridge in China's Guangzhou, sending bus and other vehicles into river below; 2 dead

A cargo ship collided with a bridge in the early hours of Thursday (Feb 22) in Guangzhou, southern China, causing a crack and leading to several vehicles plunging into the river below.

The collision caused a section of the bridge to fracture, and five vehicles including a public bus fell into the river.

The accident left two people dead and one injured, while three others remain missing, according to reports from state media.

Watch the video here: A cargo ship rammed into Lixinsha Bridge (沥心沙大桥) over the Pearl River in Wanqingsha Town (万顷沙镇), Nansha District, Guangzhou, at around 5:30am Feb 22. A whole section of the bridge is gone and several vehicles fell into the river.



The cargo ship was traveling from… pic.twitter.com/YY3o1sQRUc — Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) February 22, 2024 × Images broadcast by China's CCTV showed the aftermath of the collision, showing a fractured portion of the bridge with the cargo ship stuck beneath it.

The ship seemed not to have any cargo at the time of the accident.

The incident occurred at approximately 05:30 local time (21:30 GMT).

Ship's captain held, evacuation measures taken

In response to the incident, authorities detained the captain of the cargo ship, and evacuation procedures have been initiated for residents in the vicinity, reported Beijing News, citing district officials.

Concerns regarding the safety of the bridge have been raised, particularly as plans for its upgrades have faced multiple postponements.

Despite provincial authorities identifying the necessity for "collision avoidance facilities" in October 2021 to enhance the structural integrity of the bridge, the completion of these enhancements has been repeatedly delayed.

Initially slated for completion in September 2022, the deadline was extended first to August 2023, and subsequently to August of the current year, as reported by the BBC.

The district of Nansha, where the collision occurred, is a pivotal component of Guangzhou's maritime activity.

Since its establishment in 2004, Nansha Port has experienced exponential growth, solidifying its status as the fastest-growing port in southern China, with cargo volumes consistently on the rise each year.