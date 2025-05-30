/China sets up international mediation body in Hong Kong, looks to capture global governance?

China has been expanding its influence in global bodies such as the United Nations and the World Health Organization, particularly when the United States under President Donald Trump has chosen to look away. Evidently, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday (May 30) signed a convention setting up an international organisation for mediation in Hong Kong to bolster the credentials of the commercial hub.

This also reinstates confidence in the impartiality of the city's legal system that was shaken after Beijing imposed a wide ranging national security law in 2020.

The move also aims to cement Hong Kong’s presence as a top centre to resolve disputes between countries, especially when a trade war between the US and China has led to significant impacts on global commerce and supply chains.

The establishment of the International Organization for Mediation Convention (IOMed) was co-signed by 31 other countries, including Serbia, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea and Venezuela.

"The birth of IOMed will help transcend the zero-sum mentality of 'win or lose', promote the amicable resolution of international disputes, and build more harmonious international relations," said China's foreign minister Wang Yi, according to news agency AFP.

The body will mediate disputes between countries, between countries and individuals from another country, and between private international entities.

After the signing of the convention, the Hong Kong government said, the IOMed "is on a par with" the United Nations' ICJ and the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.

"Hostile external forces are attempting to de-internationalise and de-functionalise" Hong Kong, said Paul Lam, Hong Kong's secretary for justice on the decision to set up the international organisation.



(With inputs from agencies)