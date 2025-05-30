/Duration, hostages, and humanitarian aid: Everything you need to know about Witkoff’s 60-day Gaza ceasefire plan

US has claimed that Israel has agreed to a ceasefire proposal for Gaza by Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. Although, there is no official statement from Israel yet. On the other hand, the Palestinian militant group Hamas, that has agreed to the proposal, said that the proposed deal is not aimed at ending the war but to free Israeli hostages.

Here's an elaborate version of the proposed deal by Witkoff:

The duration of the plan

The proposed plan has mentioned a 60-day ceasefire. In the proposed deal, Donald Trump has promised to end the ongoing war within the agreed-upon period.

Situation of hostages

As per the proposed deal, from the list of 58 hostages: 10 live and 18 deceased will be released. They wil be released in two batches: 5 living and 9 deceased on day 1 of the ceasefire and remaining half on day 7.

Humanitarian assistance

The proposed plan said humanitarian aid will be sent into Gaza immediately once Hamas agrees to the ceasefire agreement, Times of Israel reported. Aid will be distributed through agreed upon channels that will include the United Nations and Red Crescent.

Israeli military activities



As the agreement will come into effect, all Israeli offensive military activities in Gaza will be stopped. As per the plan, there will be a cessation of aerial movement (military and surveillance) in the Gaza Strip for 10 hours daily, or 12 hours daily during days when exchange of hostages and prisoners take place.



Deployment of Israeli Defence Force

As per the plan, on the day 1 of the ceasefire, when the Israeli hostages will be free, redeployment in the northern part of the Gaza Strip and in Netzarim corridor, in accordance with article 3 regarding the humanitarian aid and base on maps will be agreed upon.

On the day 7 of the deal, when other half of the hostage batch will be released, redeployment in southern part of the Gaza Strip in accordance with article 3 regarding the humanitarian aid and based on maps to be agreed upon.

Release of Palestinian Prisoners

In exchange of the release of the Israeli hostages, Israel will release 125 “life sentence” prisoners and 1,111 Gazan detainees who were detained after 7 October 2023.