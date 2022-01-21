China sends destroyer for Russia, Iran naval drill in Gulf of Oman

China said it has sent its naval missile destroyer Urumqi to the Gulf of Oman as part of CHIRU-2Q22 joint drills with the Russian and Iranian navies.

The Chinese regime also sent helicopters and marines for the exercise, the country's foreign ministry said as the three countries look to "deepen practical cooperation".

The military exercise is currently underway and is due to finish on Saturday. Russia sent its Pacific Fleet’s task force which included Nakhimov missile cruiser Varyag and anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Tributs including a sea tanker.

During the drill, the three countries will conduct artillery fire against sea targets and take part in tactical manoeuvring, Russia's TASS news agency reported. The navies will also conduct anti-piracy drills.

After the naval exercise, Russian warships will participate in the naval drills.

The Russian defence ministry had said earlier that it would conduct a series of drills in January and February "in all areas of responsibility" in the "operationally important areas of the world ocean" for the Russian Navy.

The defence ministry said it will conduct exercises in the waters of the Mediterranean, Okhotsk seas including the northeastern part of the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean.

The ministry said at least 140 warships and over 60 aircraft with nearly 10,000 military personnel would be taking part in the military excercises.

Russia's latest naval drills come even as it has already begun conducting combat drills with Belarus amid tensions on the border with Ukraine.

The first part of the drill will take place from this week until February 9 with the second part due to take place February 10-20 with large scale troop deployment including drills by the Air Force.

