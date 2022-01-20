Satellite photos show Russian troops deployed near Ukraine border

Joe Biden predicted that Russian Putin's decision on whether Russia will move into Ukraine will depend 'on which side of the bed he gets up on.'

Russian tanks, artillery and tents

A close view of tanks artillery and tents in the Pogonov training area of Voronez, Russia.

US President Joe Biden predicted on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision on whether Russia will move into Ukraine will depend "on which side of the bed he gets up on."

The Kremlin has massed some 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, a buildup that the West says is preparation for a war to prevent Ukraine from ever joining the NATO Western security alliance. Russia denies planning an invasion.

(Photograph:AFP)