China says it won't ignore Philippines' repeated 'provocations'

China on Thursday (Dec 28) called out the Philippines and said that it will not ignore Manila's repeated "provocations and harassment" amid recent escalations in the South China Sea.

The Chinese coastguard and marine militia were accused earlier this month by Manila of frequently shooting water cannons at its resupply boats.

The Philippines also claimed that the act caused "serious engine damage" to one of the boats, and also said that China "deliberately" rammed another.

Responding to the allegations, Wu Qian, who is a defence ministry spokesperson, called the accusations "purely false hype".

Wu said that the Philippine side insisted on sending vessels to "intrude into" waters near a disputed shoal and "proactively rammed" a Chinese Coast Guard vessel.

While speaking at a news conference, Wu said the China Coast Guard took necessary enforcement measures which were justified and legitimate.

"China is always committed to resolving differences through dialogue and consultation and making joint efforts to maintain maritime stability, but we will not turn a blind eye to the Philippine's repeated provocations and harassment," Wu said.

In the past few weeks, relations between China and the Philippines soured over the South China Sea under Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Manila has pivoted back to the United States, which supports the Southeast Asian nation in its maritime disputes with China.

"We urge the U.S. to immediately stop meddling in the South China Sea issue, stop emboldening and supporting Philippine infringement and provocation, and safeguard regional security with concrete actions," Wu said at the news conference.

China urged the Philippines to make 'rational choice'

Recently, China voiced growing frustration and anger with the Philippines' unexpectedly bold tactics in contested South China Sea waters. It warned Manila to "make the rational choice".

But Philippine President Marcos vowed not to succumb to "coercion". He insisted recent tense stand-offs in the disputed area highlighted his nation's "courage".