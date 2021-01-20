China sanctions Pompeo, Trump officials for violating 'sovereignty'

China is sanctioning more than two dozen officials and members of former US president Donald Trump's cabinet, including his secretary of state Mike Pompeo, for violating the country's "sovereignty".

The foreign ministry said Wednesday, "China has decided to sanction 28 persons who have seriously violated China's sovereignty."

This came close on the heels of the inauguration of Trump's successor President Joe Biden in Washington.

Beyond Pompeo, those sanctioned include Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro, national security advisor Robert O'Brien, assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific affairs David Stilwell, health secretary Alex Azar and UN envoy Kelly Craft.

Beijing also sanctioned former Trump national security advisor John Bolton and former advisor Stephen Bannon.