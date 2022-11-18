China removes COVID-19 capacity limit for entertainment venues

China on Friday removed the limits on the number of people allowed at theatres and entertainment events such as concerts and music festivals in "low-risk areas without Covid-19 outbreaks". At the same time, authorities at Beijing's biggest district urged people to stay home during the weekends even after tweaking the rules by removing capacity limits at entertainment venues.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued the revised guidelines to travel agencies, entertainment, and performance venues. A government statement said local administrators should improve the accuracy of their prevention and control measures and should not shut down entertainment venues at will.

ALSO READ | China COVID-19: Authorities face anger after an infant dies due to delay in treatment amid restrictions

The specific measures are mostly in line with China’s latest easing of COVID rules, but could be a bright spot for entertainment and tourism firms that have been hammered by a near three-year strict zero-COVID policy.

Places such as KTVs, internet cafes, and offline board game venues are allowed to operate under normalised COVID prevention rules in low risk regions, which means as long as they apply certain COVID prevention rules, they can open their business as usual, according to the government.

The Chinese government continues to impose its controversial 'zero Covid policy', which codifies stringent restrictions in areas with Covid-19 outbreaks.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE