China releases propaganda video of Galwan Valley clash

Chinese state media on Friday posted a propaganda video, claiming it to be the footage from the Galwan Valley clash last year in which 20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives.

The video, released by Global Times, comes on a day when Beijing for the first time acknowledged that five of its security personnel were also killed in the violent confrontation.

Without directly naming India, the 3 minutes 20 seconds video started that since April 2020 "foreign military" violated previous agreements and tried to change the status quo "unilaterally".

It said Chinese soldiers "fought bravely" and paid tributes to security personnel who lost their lives in the clash.

However, the video is a clear attempt by Beijing to push forward its propaganda as the footage does not provide any evidence that India incited the heated confrontation.

The background music in the video is also kept dramatic.

Earlier on Friday, Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, a Defense Ministry spokesperson, called the Galwan Valley skirmishes "Indian military's responsibility".

Beijing also awarded Qi Fabao with the title of "Hero Regimental Commander for defending the border" and Chen Hongjum with "Hero for defending the border".

Questions remain

One of the main questions is: why did Beijing take so long in giving a number? Last year in July, the South China Morning Post had published some insights, reporting how China remains sensitive about military casualties.

It also said how the numbers had to be approved by Chinese President Xi Jinping himself before they are released.

China's claims come just ahead of the 10th round of military-level talks with India on Saturday. Both sides will meet to discuss de-escalation from other friction areas just ahead of the planned talks.

The Chinese state media has begun spreading propaganda and is trying to paint India as the aggressor. The video released calls Indian soldiers "foreign military". In its daily press conference, China's foreign ministry amplified the narrative of Global Times.

These words lead us to only one question: if China really respects its martyrs, why did it wait for eight months to speak about them?

