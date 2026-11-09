China on Monday dismissed allegations that it had spied on Jensen Huang, CEO of US chip giant Nvidia, describing the claims as ‘baseless’. Foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said the issue had already been addressed, rejecting the allegations during a regular briefing. “We have responded to this matter previously. The narrative of a so-called Chinese spy is entirely baseless vilification and smearing,” Guo told reporters. His statement came after Nvidia's board announced that it had launched an investigation into media reports alleging ‘a foreign intelligence effort’.

Who is Alice Huang?

Alice Huang’s professional career reportedly spans television journalism, banking, and investment management. According to a profile attributed to her in a Chinese private-fund database, cited by The New York Times and the New York Post, she started her career as a television reporter at Hunan TV and China Central Television (CCTV), China’s state broadcaster. She subsequently joined The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC), where she was listed as an assistant to the president of its private banking division.

She later reportedly served as a vice-president at CITIC Securities, one of China’s leading financial services firms. Huang also worked at Shanghai Hexi Investment Management, known as Hexi Capital, where she reportedly held positions as executive director and fund manager. The Shanghai-based investment firm had investments in several companies operating in the semiconductor and artificial intelligence sectors. WION however cannot independently verify these claims.